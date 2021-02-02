Special electric bike to reveal Somerset footpath condition

The new solar-lit Lowood shared path along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail - part of Somerset's 56 kms of paths. Photo: Somerset Regional Council

The new solar-lit Lowood shared path along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail - part of Somerset's 56 kms of paths. Photo: Somerset Regional Council

Engineering specialist will provide a detailed report about the condition of footpaths in the Somerset region in a bid to improve the network.

Somerset Regional Council has commissioned engineers Shepherd Services, who will provide a detailed condition report on footpaths and cycleways in the region.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council had used engineering services previously to assess the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and the local road network.

He said the reports had been useful in obtaining grants, dealing with insurers and auditors, and helping improve annual bitumen and resealing programs.

“This year we have commissioned Shepherd Services to log the exact locations of footpath network defects so we can fix these efficiently as possible,” Cr Lehmann said.

At the Somerset Regional Council meeting on January 20, councillors unanimously agreed to the recommendation that Shepherd Services review the 56km of footpaths in the region.

Councillor Bob Whalley said it was “best practice” moving forward.

“We can’t be seen as favouring different areas,” he said.

Shepherd Services previously worked for the council assessing the road network.

Director of finance Geoffrey Smith at the council meeting said checking and upgrading the footpath network was “fairly vital” for council.

“The most common thing councils are sued for its problems on footpaths,” he said.

Cr Lehmann said the engineers would be active during February.

“Shepherd Services will do the footpath survey from an electric bike that is kitted out with specialist equipment to pick up cracks and pavement displacements and provide other information,” he said.