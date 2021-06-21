Special efforts bolster Pride’s premier league hopes

Western Pride players are working well together to secure their place in the National Premier League competition. Picture: Kerry Hyett

ANOTHER well-timed hat-trick, a debut goal and an outstanding goalkeeping effort.

The Western Pride women are doing everything right in their quest to retain a place in the National Premier Leagues top eight competition.

Pride's latest 4-2 victory over Brisbane City on Sunday night consolidated the team's seventh spot on the congested table, a point behind Easts and three points above Sunshine Coast.

Pride needs to win at least two of their last three matches to remain in the elite NPLW competition.

However, on their latest effort at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex, the Pride side is on target.

Captain Meaghan McElligott was delighted to see Pride's top goal scorer Abbey Lloyd net back-to-back hat-tricks.

"She played awesome,'' McElligott said.

"Abbey was a very dominant performance.

"I honestly think we could have bagged a few more goals. Me and Abbey definitely had chances.''

Hat-trick hero

Western Pride hat-trick specialist Abbey Lloyd.

However, it was right winger Bronti Hodgkinson who got Pride off to a positive start with her first goal for the Ipswich-based club.

"And what a goal for her first goal,'' McElligott said.

"She scored and then she also assisted one of Abbey's goals off a cross.''

McElligott said that highlighted Hodgkinson's growing confidence.

"She's young and she's just come into the starting line-up throughout the season and she's consolidated her starting spot.''

McElligott also praised goalkeeper Bianca Warrener for a fine performance.

"It got a bit stressful in the second half but there were definitely more options to score,'' McElligott said.

"Our goalkeeper had an amazing game. She blocked out like two one-on-ones . . . she deserves a lot of credit for yesterday's game.''

Western Pride goalkeeper Bianca Warrener had an outstanding game in her latest NPLW competition win over Brisbane City. Picture: Kerry Hyett

Pride have six wins and three draws to go with four earlier losses.

Western Pride's next game is away against Gold Coast United on Saturday night.

The following week is a crucial clash with Virginia United before a final game against Lions to determine which sides remain in the top section of the NPLW competition.

The Pride women are also preparing for the next stage of the Kappa Cup knockout competition where they play Maroochydore on July 17.