Special deal to give mum relaxing staycation in Ipswich

QUEST Ipswich is offering local families the chance to spoil mum with an overnight stay in a serviced apartment this weekend at a significantly discounted rate.

Operations Manager Luke Frederick said guests could book a studio apartment for one night, either Friday, Saturday or Sunday night, for $50.

The offer is open to the first 30 reservations.

"It's a night's accommodation. You get all your crockery and cutlery if you want to do any cooking the room, obviously linen is all provided and everything like that," he said.

"It's essentially a serviced apartment room at a ridiculously cheap rate over the Mother's Day weekend."

Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.

Mr Frederick said while he hoped the promotion would remind the people of Ipswich of their services, he said it was also a good time for people to spoil their mums.

"Give mum the opportunity to get away from washing the dishes tonight or making the bed. Get her away from the screaming kids, just to say thank you," he said.

"The owners of the business Adam and Allison French are really big on family and things like that, of course it's tied in with Covid and everything … but to use that as the opportunity for it, it just felt like a good time and a good reason for people to just say 'why not?'"

To make a booking call 3813 6000 or email questipswich@questapartments.com.au