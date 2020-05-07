Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.
Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.
News

Special deal to give mum relaxing staycation in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
7th May 2020 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEST Ipswich is offering local families the chance to spoil mum with an overnight stay in a serviced apartment this weekend at a significantly discounted rate.

Operations Manager Luke Frederick said guests could book a studio apartment for one night, either Friday, Saturday or Sunday night, for $50.

The offer is open to the first 30 reservations.

"It's a night's accommodation. You get all your crockery and cutlery if you want to do any cooking the room, obviously linen is all provided and everything like that," he said.

"It's essentially a serviced apartment room at a ridiculously cheap rate over the Mother's Day weekend."

 

Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.
Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.

Mr Frederick said while he hoped the promotion would remind the people of Ipswich of their services, he said it was also a good time for people to spoil their mums.

"Give mum the opportunity to get away from washing the dishes tonight or making the bed. Get her away from the screaming kids, just to say thank you," he said.

"The owners of the business Adam and Allison French are really big on family and things like that, of course it's tied in with Covid and everything … but to use that as the opportunity for it, it just felt like a good time and a good reason for people to just say 'why not?'"

To make a booking call 3813 6000 or email questipswich@questapartments.com.au

business ipswich ipswich accommodation mother's day quest apartments
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retailers band together to give your mum some extra love

        premium_icon Retailers band together to give your mum some extra love

        News An Ipswich shopping centre has come up with an inventive way to help you spoil mum while also supporting local business.

        Closed council meeting to vote on closure of cafe, events

        premium_icon Closed council meeting to vote on closure of cafe, events

        Council News A special meeting, closed to the public, will determine the future of the Staging...

        • 7th May 2020 4:00 PM
        ‘Cautiously optimistic’ mayor praises community’s resilience

        premium_icon ‘Cautiously optimistic’ mayor praises community’s resilience

        Council News The Somerset region is setting out upon the road to recovery as lockdown...

        • 7th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Baker’s recipe for success sees him open third store

        premium_icon Baker’s recipe for success sees him open third store

        News Award-winning baker moves into busy shopping hub