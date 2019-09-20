Special day for Timor vet, Ipswich honours INTERFET forces

RSL IPSWICH sub branch deputy president and advocate Michael Blaine was just one of the thousands to join the International Force to East Timor (INTERFET) mission in September, 1999.

Today, 20 years on from his deployment, he reflects proudly on what the mission achieved under difficult and often traumatic circumstances.

Ipswich will pay its respects to the Australian and NZ veterans of the INTERFET and subsequent East Timor campaigns in a special ceremony to be held tomorrow.

Ipswich RSL's Michael Blaine who is a Timor veteran. Cordell Richardson

Mr Blaine, who was part of the army's signal corps when he was sent to East Timor on September 27, 1999, said he was glad to see those who served finally get some recognition.

Despite INTERFET's peace-keeping focus, there was no shortage of trauma for those who helping the East Timorese. Only three Australians were killed in the intervention, but there was a mental toll on many.

"A lot of infantry guys came back with trauma, they are the ones who had to recover bodies of civilians who were slaughtered by militia. It wasn't a fair fight,” Mr Blaine said.

Mr Blaine's unit was responsible for helping about 200 East Timorese people back to their village.

"There was nothing left for them to come home to,” he said.

Australian engineers were involved in the extensive rebuilding of infrastructure over the years to follow.

"Twenty years has gone by so quickly,” he said.

"Considering the size of the deployment, I think everyone involved deserves recognition and a pat on the back.”