News

Special day celebrates police officers' work, sacrifice

29th Sep 2018 12:09 AM

OFFICERS gathered around Queensland's only permanent memorial to a police officer, commemorating 125 years since the death of James Sangster.

Yesterday's Police Remembrance Day, the most important on the police calendar, celebrates the work and sacrifice made by officers.

This year's Ipswich service also marks 125 years since the death of Constable Sangster, whose name is enshrined in a public memorial at Browns Park, North Ipswich.

In an attempt to save other people's lives, Constable Sangster lost his own in the Brisbane River at Kholo during the 1893 flood.

Inspector Keith McDonald said it was a time to remember officers' efforts and those who passed away.

ipswich police police remembrance day policing
Ipswich Queensland Times