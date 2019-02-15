Special clean up event to honour founder

Volunteers gather at the McDonald's Spring Lake meeting point to help clean up the area as part of the Clean Up Australia Day event on Sunday.

A SPECIAL clean up Austraila Day event is being held in March to honor Ian Kiernan.

Sadly the Clean Up Australia Day founder Mr Kiernan passed away on October 16 last year aged 78.

"We would love everyone to help get on board to honour Ian a courageous around the world yachtsman, and former Australian of the Year who spent his time raising awareness of marine debris and promoting the message that cleaner countries leads to cleaner oceans,” Springfield Lakes Nature Care President Luise Manning said.

This year Springfield Lakes Nature Care (SLNC) together with council, Lendlease and national sponsor McDonalds is holding an annual Clean Up Australia Day event on Sunday March 3 at several sites around Springfield Lakes.

"SLNC was successful in obtaining an environment grant to provide funds to host the event but we encourage our school communities to host a School Clean Up Australia Day, which is held annually on March 3 to help encourage the younger generation to understand the value of having a cleaner school community,” Mrs Manning said.

McDonald's is co-ordinating the registration tent at Burlington Tce in Spring Lake Parklands whilst SLNC will have a registration tent in the Discovery Lakes car park on Springfield Lakes Blvd and will be concentrating on surrounding streets, parklands, creeks and waterways.

The event starts at 7.30am and will conclude with a free ocean life show, to help educate the younger generation about marine debris and how they can be proactive to help reducing the amount of litter that ends up in our waterways.

Morning tea will be provided but organisers ask you to BYO a water bottle and wear sun smart clothing and a hat - gloves and bags will be supplied at the registration tent.

SLNC is a Not-for Profit a land care group run by volunteers that aims to reduce the amount of litter going into landfill.

"We would appreciate any donations of 10c beverage containers collected, such as plastic bottles, soft drink can or cardboard juice or flavoured milk containers, so that our group can continue to provide resources, events or workshops to help our environment,” Mrs Manning said.

"If anyone would like to donate their containers to us, the Night Owl at Springfield Lakes Metro, has a bag drop system, a sticker with our COEX container scheme number C10002285 is printed out for you to stick onto the outside of a plastic bag.”