Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WAR HISTORY: The life of Bundaberg Private David Gray Findlay has been remembered at a special ceremony at the Australian War Memorial.
WAR HISTORY: The life of Bundaberg Private David Gray Findlay has been remembered at a special ceremony at the Australian War Memorial. Contributed
News

Special ceremony for fallen Bundaberg soldier

26th Jun 2018 8:22 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

THE life of Bundaberg Private David Gray Findlay - who was killed in action in Belgium during World War I - has been remembered at a special ceremony at the Australian War Memorial.

Each day, the Canberra memorial farewells visitors with its Last Post Ceremony, where the story behind one of the names on the Roll of Honour is shared.

Private Findlay was born on October 23, 1887 in Yengarie, Queensland to John and Jessie Findlay.

He grew up on the family farm at Maroondan and attended Sharon State School and Bullyard State School.

After leaving school, he worked on the family property as a farmer.

He enlisted in Bundaberg on June 20, 1916 and was sent to Brisbane for his initial training before being allotted to the 6th reinforcements to the 47th Battalion.

He embarked on October 27, 1916 aboard the transport ship Marathon, bound for England, arriving in early January 1917, where he was sent to a training battalion to prepare for fighting on the Western Front.

At the beginning of February he was hospitalised for a month with an illness, and in late March he was sent to France and joined the 47th Battalion at the beginning of April.

He again reported sick in mid-April and spent the next six days in hospital, missing the battle of Bullecourt.

The 47th Battalion next took part in the battle of Messines where it suffered heavy casualties, one of who was Private Findlay.

The manner of his death was not recorded and although he has reportedly been buried by his comrades, his grave could not be located following the war.

A court of inquiry established he had been killed on June 7, 1917. He was 29 years old.

He is commemorated on the Menin Gate Memorial at Ypres.

On Sunday family members of Private Findlay attended the service, along with Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Minister for Veterans Affairs Darren Chester.

"It was a privilege to meet Private Findlay's descendants at the service and pay tribute to the sacrifice he made for all Australians," Mr Pitt said.

"More than 1.5 million Australians have served in defence of our nation, with more than 100,000 paying the ultimate sacrifice.

"Without the sacrifice of every soldier that has served this nation since the First World War through to those deployed overseas now - our lives would be vastly different," he said.

australian war memorial bundaberg david findlay solider
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ‘No idea I could be charged for riding horse drunk’

    premium_icon ‘No idea I could be charged for riding horse drunk’

    News THE 51-year-old woman who rode her horse through a Logan bottle-o while swigging a plastic bottle of wine and being more than four times the legal alcohol limit,...

    • 26th Jun 2018 1:34 PM
    JOBS: Six places to apply for work in Ipswich

    JOBS: Six places to apply for work in Ipswich

    Careers Looking for work? There are jobs out there

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:30 PM
    Legal request increase puts council budget in red

    premium_icon Legal request increase puts council budget in red

    Council News Council to advertise for new solicitor too

    2.5% rate rise in Ipswich council budget

    premium_icon 2.5% rate rise in Ipswich council budget

    Council News It's the second-largest budget in Ipswich's history, $515.3 million.

    Local Partners