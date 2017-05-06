Special bargain prices 'a secret' at Ipswich Harvey Norman

SPREADING OUT: Franchisees Brendan Nash, Ross McNamara, Samuel Manchini, Ryan Whittingstall and Ben Handy at the new Harvey Norman Superstore at Booval.

PRICES have been dropped so low at Ipswich's new Harvey Norman superstore that the staff were sworn to secrecy until the launch of their official grand opening, this week.

Harvey Norman moved from the Ipswich CBD to Booval in March.

The relocation has dramatically increased the store's size and made room for a new bedding, furniture and flooring section which has already proven popular.

The expansion has also allowed the business to hire three times as many staff, all of which were told not to reveal the special deals available during the two week opening celebration.

Between now and next weekend, customers can pick up items for a fraction of their normal price, such as a three-piece deal for a toaster, kettle and a juicer - normally priced at $275 - now down to $99.

Harvey Norman Booval's Computers Director Ben Handy said a huge amount of stock had been ordered in preparation for the grand opening and heavy discounts applied across the store.

"If you're planning to look on the website before you come in, take no notice of the prices because almost everything will be cheaper in store," Mr Handy said.

"For example, on the website we have a HP laptop, known for its speed, listed as $998.

"But you come in, you can pick it up for just $788.

"These are never-seen-before low prices and we aren't allowed to release any detail around that pricing ahead of time."

Customers who spend just $1 in store will also go into the draw to win a brand new car.

"We've teamed up with Llewellyn Holden and have a Holden Astra to give away which will be drawn at noon on May 14. Anyone who purchased anything from the day we opened on May 2, until the draw, will be in with a chance," Mr Handy said.

"The new store is significantly better than our old one.

"There's the convenience of the parking and the comments from customers who did frequent the Ipswich store have been really positive.

"A lot of locals who come in have been completely blown away."

The grand opening will be marked by two huge weekends including face painting, a jumping castle and balloon animals.

You'll find the new store at 214 Brisbane Rd where River 949 will be doing a live broadcast.