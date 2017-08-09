Speaking up to keep safe on the roads

QUEENSLAND Road Safety Week will kick off next week and is chance for all Queenslanders to get involved in making our roads safer.

'Speaking up for road safety' is the focus of this year's campaign which will run between August 21-25.

The Queensland Police Service is encouraging the whole community to have their say on road safety and are calling on community groups, schools and workplaces to support the week by hosting local event or sharing road safety information among staff, students, colleagues, family and friends.

People can share a personal story, suggest a road safety tip, talk to their kids, family and friends about staying safe, or make a pledge to improve a single road behaviour using the hashtag #RoadSafetyWeek.

Each day of Road Safety Week will be highlight a different road safety issue:

Speeding - Monday, August 21

Drink and drug driving - Tuesday, August 22

Distractions, seatbelts and child restraints - Wednesday, August 23

Sharing the road, including bike and pedestrian safety - Thursday, August 24

Fatigue - Friday, August 25

To register an event and to find out what other events are being run around the state, visit: https://jointhedrive.qld.gov.au/road-safety-week

You can also down load materials such as posters, screen savers, email signatures, decorations and factsheets for you workplace or school at: Queensland Road Safety Week Community Kit.

Queensland Road Safety Week is a Queensland Government initiative, delivered in partnership by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Queensland Police Service.

The RACQ, the Motor Accident Insurance Commission and the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland (CARRS-Q) are also supporters of the event.