Sparks to fly at Ipswich Supersprint with new partnership

ONE of Ipswich's biggest manufacturers have thrown their support behind one of Australia's much-loved sporting events by signing a multi-year sponsorship deal with Supercars Australia.

Century Batteries in Carole Park made the announcement of their new three-year deal earlier this week.

Century Yuasa marketing manager of Australia and New Zealand, Andrew Bottoms, was excited to announce their official partnership Supercars Australia and their new naming rights to the Ipswich Supersprint event in July.

"When we were looking to trying to promote that (century batteries) to Australia's motoring public and motoring enthusiasts it was a no brainer for us to partner with another Australian icon such as Supercars," Mr Bottoms said

"Century celebrates 90 years of manufacturing with our Ipswich plant, providing valuable employment to the area, and this allows us to take our community involvement to another level."

This new relationship adds to Century Batteries extensive sponsorship deals, which has included drag racing to Honda's MotoGP outfit.

Supercars Australia chief operating officer Shane Howard also expressed his excitement to be partnering with Century Batteries.

"It's a great moment for two iconic Australian companies coming together we are very proud and excited to welcome Century Batteries to the championship as a series partner and the naming rights to Ipswich Supersprint," Mr Howard said.

Bathurst 1000 winner, Chaz Mostert, was excited to represent Century Batteries at Willowbank with his brand-new Ford Mustang.

"When discussing his new partnership with Century Batteries, he expressed his appreciation for a company that continues to manufacture here in Ipswich.

"Century Batteries is going on 90 years now in Ipswich and that is incredible," he said.

"There's not a lot of companies around to be manufacturing that long in Australia and obviously everyone is seeming to think it's getting cheaper and cheaper to manufacture overseas. So for these guys to stick to their gun and still do it here, it's pretty awesome to be involved in a company like this."

For the Logan racing champion, Mr Mostert said he loved taking to the track at Willowbank as he has fond memories from his childhood.

"For me, I grew up as a Queenslander, so I'm always quite drawn to a Queensland track," he said.

"I grew up go karting just down the road at the Ipswich Cart Club and always tried to check out the track before and after the events.

"I always seem to go quite well at Queensland raceway.

"This is the first event I ever got to win as a Supercar driver so every time I come here it always has good memories."