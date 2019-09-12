Shopping centre welcomes sparkly new addition

STUNNING: Chloe Fry with a $20,000 diamond ring for sale at the new Angus and Coote which is opening at Orion.

STUNNING: Chloe Fry with a $20,000 diamond ring for sale at the new Angus and Coote which is opening at Orion. Cordell Richardson

A EXQUISITE $20,000 diamond ring will be the main attraction at the grand opening of the new Angus and Coote jewellery store at Orion Springfield Central today.

Located in the Big W mall of the centre, Angus and Coote features a wide range of diamonds, coloured gems, gold and silver jewellery, watches and giftware.

This is the second jewellery store the company owns and operates in the shopping centre, with the other store being Prouds the Jewellers.

Angus and Coote senior regional manager Miranda James said the company was excited to open more stores in a region experiencing more growth and development.

"We have been in the Orion Springfield Central centre for a while now with our Prouds store, so when the opportunity came up to open an Angus and Coote, we jumped at the chance because Springfield is a growth area," she said.

"We are really excited to be bringing the Angus and Coote brand here.

"This store differs from our other brands because it deals in more high-end diamonds and watches."

There are only two Angus and Coote stores located in Ipswich, with the other at Redbank Plaza. An Angus and Coote store was at Riverlink but closed.

Five jobs were created with this new store, but more opportunities might come up for casuals in the lead-up to Christmas.

"It's quite possible, but we just want to wait and see how we go," Ms James said.

In celebration of the store's grand opening, a sparkling $20,000 diamond ring (pictured) will be for sale.

"We will have a $20,000 GIA certified diamond ring for grand opening only," Ms James said.

"This is a great opportunity to come in and see it, because it's not something you see very often.

"The $20,000 diamond ring is certainly our most expensive piece, but we will have something for everyone.

"We will also have a more affordable selection of one carat diamonds and half carat diamonds.

"We will have diamonds starting from $89."

Ms James said diamond rings were the most popular items among buyers, especially engagement-style rings.

"We also sell a few more unique items which you can't find in any other stores."

Angus and Coote will open its doors to customers today at 9am.

Orion Springfield Central is located at 1 Main St, Springfield Central.