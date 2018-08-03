Sparkling performance picked for gala

The Springfield Sparkers are ready to take the Brisbane Lord Mayors Seniors Cabaret Gala by storm.

A SPRINGFIELD dance group for over-45s has been selected to perform in this years Brisbane Lord Mayors Seniors Cabaret Gala next month.

The Springfield Sparklers are the brain child of Christine Edmands, who said there weren't any groups around that catered for older dancers.

When asked why she stated a dance troupe for the over 45s Ms Edmands didn't hold back.

"I've always danced and I'm now in that (age) bracket,” she said.

Age is no barrier to these ladies with the oldest at 82 still performing on stage and they've got a member who's never danced before.

Health isn't an issue either, Ms Edmands has been battling cancer and still makes time for dance.

While it was hard for her when she was undergoing treatment she made sure to keep moving, calling dance her therapy.

"Life's for living, not waking up to die,” Ms Edmands said.

"I've got to keep dancing.”

The Sparkers' style of dance is musical theatre and cabaret.

"We're not a group of professionals and don't aim to be.

"It's all about comedy and costume at our age.

"It's not everyone's cup of tea. We aim to make people laugh.”

Ms Edmands said she was a part of the gala two years ago and made a few calls to find out this year's theme, which is Thankyou for the Music.

From there the Sparklers started a routine to You Can't Stop the Music.

They were given the opportunity to perform at a showcase at the Kedron-Wavell Services Club after a mentoring session with Rhonda Burchmore.

Then the Sparklers were invited as one of ten acts to perform at the Lord Mayors Seniors Cabaret Gala.

At the moment there's nine Springfield Sparklers but Ms Edmands is searching for more members to make up two dance groups of eight.

The Sparklers practice at the Aveo auditorium in Springfield.

New members looking for some fun and friendship are welcome phone Ms Edmands on 0414 451 438 or search for the Springfield Sparklers on Facebook.