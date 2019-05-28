WATCH: Suspected meteor spotted across Queensland coast

A still from the footage taken by Bundaberg’s Ezi-Web Internet showing to meteorite.

A still from the footage taken by Bundaberg’s Ezi-Web Internet showing to meteorite. Ezi-Web Internet

A SUSPECTED meteor has been spotted over Queensland skies on Monday night.

The meteor was seen by people along the south east coast, with reports being made from the Gold Coast, Toowoomba all the way up to the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Bundaberg and in between.

Footage of the space sighting was shared by Bundaberg's Tim Sayre and Bundaberg business Ezi-Web Internet.

"Always enjoy looking at our lovely coastline," the post from the business read.

"Bonus catch on our Bargara-Hummock camera 📸 tonight. Very bright meteorite. How awesome to watch." ☄️

Tim Sayre captured a video of the suspected meteor in Bundaberg. Tim Sayre

Maryborough and Hervey Bay residents were also treated to the sight, reporting what they had seen to Higgens Storm Chasing, while Facebook page Josh's All-round Weather was also reporting what it described as a huge meteor over the Heritage City.

The sighting was also reported on various Fraser Coast community Facebook pages.

Earlier this month meteor sightings were reported in Adelaide and Victoria.