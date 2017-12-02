One acre blocks at a premium near Ipswich CBD

First National Real Estate Action Realty Ipswich business owner Steven Baldwin and principal Glenn Ball have had a record breaking sales month.

First National Real Estate Action Realty Ipswich business owner Steven Baldwin and principal Glenn Ball have had a record breaking sales month. Rob Williams

PINE Mountain is emerging as a property hot spot for families wanting large blocks, close to the city centre.

The established large blocks are slowly disappearing in parts of Ipswich with a dramatic increase in subdivisions approved by the council and standard properties in new estates being built on about 400m sq.

The number of subdivisions approved by Ipswich City Council across the city this year has doubled since 2016, the council's latest quarterly property and development report shows.

In the past few weeks, First National Action Realty Ipswich real estate agent Glenn Ball has sold several properties in the Pine Mountain area to families moving into the city who want access to the highway, the CBD and the nearby West Moreton Anglican College.

Mr Ball said the demand for one acre properties meant good returns for sellers.

"Pine Mountain is a hot spot at the moment," Mr Ball said.

"People are really looking for those one acre blocks and listings have picked up heading into Christmas."

Mr Ball said there had also been a shift in the market at Peak Crossing and Walloon from the same type of buyer looking for large lot living.

"There's aren't a lot of pockets left around Ipswich where you can buy a modern home on a large block so that's part of what is attracting people.

"We're getting some really good prices for homes out at Pine Mountain at the moment. I sold one recently for $609,000 on an acre."