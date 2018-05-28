Menu
Rita Kirchner and Greg Maynard from Maynards in Boonah are prepping for the cold this weekend.
Rita Kirchner and Greg Maynard from Maynards in Boonah are prepping for the cold this weekend. Rob Williams
Southerly blast timed for winter's eve

Andrew Korner
by
28th May 2018 11:00 AM

AN IMPECABLY-TIMED southerly burst is on its way to Ipswich, set to arrive on the eve of the first day of winter.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said the mild overnight temperatures of the past few days would make way for some typically clear, dry and cold winter weather come this Thursday.

Winds will turn southerly very early on the last day of autumn, sending the mercury south.

"It will be a bit like removing the blanket that has been over us,” Mr Blazak said.

"There's certainly a chance of some frosts in some parts of Ipswich, but the chances of frost will increase as you head west. The Granite Belt will be chockas with frost on the weekend.”

The mercury should drop below five degrees overnight on Thursday, with a predicted temperature range of 4-23.

The Bureau says Friday through to Sunday will be similar, with clear skies and light winds.

