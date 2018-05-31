COLD SNAP: Southerlies bring on winter chill

Cold mornings and frost are possible this weekend.

Cold mornings and frost are possible this weekend. Jonno Colfs

WITH those frosty southerly winds arriving on cue, Ipswich is in for some cold starts for the first weekend of winter.

Following this morning's minimum of 1.4 - recorded at Amberley, where it is usually a tad cooler than the middle of Ipswich - the city is headed for an early morning minimum of 4 degrees tomorrow.

A similar minimum is expected for Saturday morning, while Sunday morning will be slightly warmer at six degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology has given Ipswich a slight chance of morning frost in isolated areas, however icy conditions are more likely around Stanthorpe and Warwick, where the mercury should a bit closer to the negative on Friday and Saturday morning.

Back in Ipswich, with clear skies forecast up until Monday, the days should be pleasant and warm, hovering around the low-to-mid 20s.

According to the Bureau, winds will begin to turn south-easterly late Monday, bringing the chance of showers and slightly warmer nights.