Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cold mornings and frost are possible this weekend.
Cold mornings and frost are possible this weekend. Jonno Colfs
News

COLD SNAP: Southerlies bring on winter chill

Andrew Korner
by
31st May 2018 11:06 AM

WITH those frosty southerly winds arriving on cue, Ipswich is in for some cold starts for the first weekend of winter.

Following this morning's minimum of 1.4 - recorded at Amberley, where it is usually a tad cooler than the middle of Ipswich - the city is headed for an early morning minimum of 4 degrees tomorrow.

A similar minimum is expected for Saturday morning, while Sunday morning will be slightly warmer at six degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology has given Ipswich a slight chance of morning frost in isolated areas, however icy conditions are more likely around Stanthorpe and Warwick, where the mercury should a bit closer to the negative on Friday and Saturday morning.

Back in Ipswich, with clear skies forecast up until Monday, the days should be pleasant and warm, hovering around the low-to-mid 20s.

According to the Bureau, winds will begin to turn south-easterly late Monday, bringing the chance of showers and slightly warmer nights.

cold mornings ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ban on bottles, balloons and straws proposed for city events

    premium_icon Ban on bottles, balloons and straws proposed for city events

    Council News Wildlife Preservation Society praises the move but calls on the Ipswich City Council to go further.

    State moves to freeze ex-CEO’s properties

    premium_icon State moves to freeze ex-CEO’s properties

    News Freeze on Carl Wulff properties eyed as he faces corruption charges

    • 31st May 2018 10:41 AM
    Burst water main in CBD isolated

    Burst water main in CBD isolated

    News Workers have isolated a burst pipe in Ipswich's CBD

    • 31st May 2018 10:14 AM
    Developer challenging council veto of 'atrocious' project

    premium_icon Developer challenging council veto of 'atrocious' project

    Council News The Bellbird Park proposal was fiercely opposed by the community

    Local Partners