Southeast shivers as mercury plunges to -4.4C

The mercury has plunged well below freezing again today with temperatures dropping to a very chilly minus 4.4C in parts of southeast Queensland.

Applethorpe was the coldest place in Queensland again this morning, recording minus 4.4C at 5.13am but - with wind chill - it 'felt like' minus 7.3C.

Residents across the Granite Belt and Darling Downs shivered through the night with Warwick dropping to minus 3.6C, Dalby minus 2.7C and Oakey dropped to minus 2.5C while Toowoomba remained in the positives, dropping to 3.8C.

Amberley recorded 0.1C, Kingaroy fell to minus 1.3C, Beaudesert dropped to 0.4C, Canungra hit the minuses with -1.5C, Brisbane was 9.5C, Gold Coast 8.2C, Coolangatta 6C, Sunshine Coast 5C, Mackay reached 5.2C and Bundaberg 7.8C.

The freezing nights are leading to beautiful bright blue-skied days with Brisbane expecting a sunny top of 23C today while Gold Coast is headed for 22C and the Sunshine Coast 21C.

Overnight temperatures are expected to creep back up headed into the weekend when cloud cover is expected to return - trapping the heat during the night.