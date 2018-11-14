Southeast Queensland’s worst suburbs for snakes

Snake catcher Tony Harrison says he was getting uo to 14 call-outs a day during the busy September and October period. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Snake season is well and truly upon us, with catchers working all hours to keep people and pets safe.

And as Queensland Health statistics obtained by The Courier-Mail show to date 661 people have been bitten this year, with 62 of the bites from a venomous snake, we ask which are southeast Queensland's worst suburbs for slithery encounters?

Three expert from across the region have revealed the suburbs in which they're called to do most of their work as Queensland Ambulance Service figures suggest the state could be on track for a bumper year for bites, prompting warnings from authorities to take care.

Elite Snake Catching Brisbane's Stewy Lalor said any bayside suburb or riverside suburb is prone to lots of snakes, making it no surprise that the following five suburbs are the ones he gets most calls to.

GREATER BRISBANE SNAKE HOT SPOTS

1. Eagleby

2. Logan

3. Manly

4. Brisbane Airport

5. Brisbane & Logan River surrounding suburb

Gold Coast snake catcher Tony Harrison has been in the business professionally since 1994 finds himself most frequently in the region's northern suburbs.

GOLD COAST SNAKE HOT SPOTS

1. Pimpama

2. Ormeau

3. Pacific Pines

4. Coomera

5. Nerang

Stuart McKenzie - a snake catcher on the Sunshine Coast - said Buderim is by far the top suburb he is called out to for removing snakes.

SUNSHINE COAST SNAKE HOT SPOTS

1. Buderim

2. Nambour

3. Caboolture

4. Caloundra

5. Noosa