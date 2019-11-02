Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Southeast Qld man dies in outback crash

by Sarah Matthews
2nd Nov 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG man has died after a crash in Queensland's northwest overnight.

The 20-year-old man was driving a Toyota Hilux, with a 28-year-old male passenger, along Cloncurry Duchess Road in Cloncurry around 8.30 last night when he lost control of the car, resulting in it fish tailing and flipping.

The driver, a Burpengary man, was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger, a Mount Isa man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

More Stories

crash death editors picks outback queensland tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ULTRA IMPRESSIVE: Ipswich athlete's stunning 100km victory

        premium_icon ULTRA IMPRESSIVE: Ipswich athlete's stunning 100km victory

        Athletics HAVING achieved just about everything else in Australian masters running, Clay Dawson conquered another massive challenge on his "crazy journey''.

        Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        premium_icon Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        Parenting Survey reveals why Aussie children are sexting

        Mo-Men's tremendous fundraising efforts for men's health

        premium_icon Mo-Men's tremendous fundraising efforts for men's health

        Community 'We were hoping it was always going to be bigger than us'.

        Council candidate's plan to smash Ipswich's 'stigma'

        premium_icon Council candidate's plan to smash Ipswich's 'stigma'

        Council News Infrastructure, public transport, waste and safety are priorities.