Sandbagging stations ready: Residents told to prepare

BAYSIDE Brisbane residents have been issued urgent advice about preparing for wild conditions as the southeast braces for a possible cyclone, while insuance assessors have moved into flood-stricken areas of the north to begin calculating the damage toll.

Redlands City Council on Monday night urged residents to start preparing for a tropical low, with four sandbagging stations to open on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of a "moderate" chance of a cyclone in the Coral Sea, which could approach central or southern Queensland Wednesday or Thursday.

A Redland City Council spokesman said the disaster management group had "erred on the side of caution" due to "general uncertainty" around the east coast low.

Sunshine Coast SES depots have also been stocked with thousands of sandbags and crews have been put on alert, ahead of the predicted wild weather.

SES local controller Sunshine Coast unit Janet Scott said she was most concerned the region's already sodden ground would leave trees vulnerable to falling in strong winds up to 60km/h and gusts up to 90km/h.

Ms Scott said 3000 sandbags were ready to go in SES depots, and volunteers would be on "semi-standby" from Tuesday.

The BoM said the cyclone was expected to remain offshore, but is forecasting swells of about 4m between the ­Sunshine and Gold Coasts with winds of about 30 knots an hour likely.

Insurance assessors on Tuesday arrived in Ingham, where up to 90 per cent of homes are believed damaged after previously being unable to access the town. An Insurance Council of Australia spokesman said the extent of the damage was not expected to be known for some time.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has appointed state recovery co-ordinator Brendan Moon to assist communities recover from the flood.

"The teams on the ground are doing a great job and everyone is working together ... to get things back to normal for these communities," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Luke Chittenden with his wife Tiffany and children Brydie (middle), Jorja (left) and Lily (right), mark where the water came up under their house. Picture: Chris Lees

The Chittenden family was among those starting the clean-up in Ingham.

Luke Chittenden said his home had been surrounded by floodwater since Friday and at one point was under more water than in 2014.

"When we got the flood in 2014 we lost a load of stuff, so we built the shed after that," he said. "I built that to cope with the (2014) flood level and a little bit more, but I still ended up with 100mm through the shed as well."