Southeast Queensland to see storms roll in over weekend
Weather

Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

by Shiloh Payne
21st Oct 2020 7:33 AM
Cloud is expected to cover the southeast today in the lead up to a rainy weekend, where one weather forecast is predicting 'likely severe' storms.

A 40 per cent chance of rainfall has been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology for Brisbane on Thursday before heavier falls are expected to hit the southeast across the weekend.

With temperatures set to remain in the low 30s, the Bureau has predicted the chance of a thunderstorm across the weekend.

On Sunday there was a 60 per cent chance of up to 15mm of rainfall predicted for Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a partly cloudy day today with light winds becoming easterly in the afternoon.

 

Storms are expected across the southeast this weekend. Picture: John Gass
Storms are expected across the southeast this weekend. Picture: John Gass

 

A chance of falls was more likely to be seen west of the Sunshine Coast today.

Higgins Storm Chasing has suggested that Queensland will see "likely' and "likely severe' storms from Wednesday.

"Scattered showers and storms (some likely SEVERE) are forecast across Central inland, South East inland and Southern inland districts tomorrow (Wednesday)," they wrote on social media.

They said storms were expected to ramp up again on Friday.

"Expect an extremely large area of likely and quite a large area of 'likely severe' storms."

 

 

Originally published as Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

