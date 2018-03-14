TRAFFIC CHAOS: Bruce Hwy closed, hour-long delays

Two of the vehicles involved in a crash at Burpengary this morning. Police believe the red car had been stolen before the incident.

UPDATE: The southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway have been cut between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane after a crash early this morning, with delays of more than an hour.

Traffic is already banked from Burpengary back to Caboolture, and will worsen as the morning peak builds.

Motorway signs indicated at 6.30am that the travel time for the 5km to Uhlmann Road was expected to be more than an hour.

Emergency services were called to the incident southbound the Bruce Highway at Burpengary about 3:50am following reports of a three-car crash.

A police media spokeswoman told The Courier-Mail one driver has fled the scene after driving a stolen vehicle which was involved in the crash.

Police are now searching for the male driver.

All cars have now been towed, and diversions have been put in place for drivers this morning.

A number of ambulance units were on scene and have transported one patient to the Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident occurred on the highway between Uhlmann and Deception Bay roads and traffic is being diverted.

The road surface was damaged in the crash and emergency work is being carried out to fix it before the road can be reopened.

Police say that is not likely to happen before 7am.

The news isn't much better for commuters on Brisbane's rail network, with services on a major line being suspended.

Ferny Grove line trains are suspended between Bowen Hills and Mitchelton stations due to a signal fault between Windsor and Wilston stations, Translink says.

Commuters have been warned to expect delays of up to an hour.

"Rail replacement buses are being organised to operate between Bowen Hills and Mitchelton Stations," a message on the Translink website says.

"A shuttle train will operate between Mitchelton and Ferny Grove stations."

