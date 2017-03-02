31°
South Ripley and Springfield top the traffic count data

Joel Gould
| 2nd Mar 2017 5:00 AM
BOOM: Division 3's Cr Kerry Silver and city infrastructure boss Cr Cheryl Bromage at the corner of Providence Pde and Ripley Rd. Growth at Providence, South Ripley has been reflected in the latest traffic count data for Ripley Road.
SOUTH Ripley and Springfield are booming and Ipswich council's traffic data for 2016 reveals just how much that is the case.

The data, for council-controlled roads in 2016, counted daily volume of traffic with Ripley Rd recording a 68% increase in vehicles using it from 2015.

While coming from a small base, city infrastructure boss Cr Cheryl Bromage said the Ripley Rd traffic volume went up from from 2000 vehicles a day to 3350.

"That is due to the development by Sekisui House and at Providence, and people accessing the Centenary Hwy by using Ripley Rd as well,” she said.

Cr Bromage said the figures showcased growth and areas where people were changing their habits and routines as to where they go shopping or use public transport and other facilities.

Ipswich's growth hotspots reflected in traffic count.
"It also helps council understand where people would like to see new facilities located or any road upgrades that need to be happening to cope with some of that growth,” she said.

Four of the five busiest roads are in the eastern suburbs and Springfield area in particular. Augusta Parkway had the highest daily traffic with 31,400 vehicles, an increase of 19%, while in third, fourth and fifth placing were Sinnathamby Boulevard (23,600 and 21%), Springfield Greenbank Arterial (23,000 and 14% ) and Springfield Parkway (21,100).

"We think it is because of the growth and the opening up of the new developments down there but also the popularity of Robelle Domain and the Orion Lagoon,” she said.

"With the sweltering heat a lot of people have been seeking relief down at the lagoon. And the Springfield Greenbank Arterial (figures) could be because of people coming from outside the area to visit the lagoon or the increase in people using the Springfield railway line.”

Ipswich's growth hotspots reflected in traffic count.
Old Toowoomba Rd, at Leichhardt and One Mile, was the second busiest road with 23,950 vehicles per day, up 8% on 2015.

"The growth there is probably due to the RAAF base where they have redone the back gate and people are accessing it there, rather than having a bit of a traffic jam at the intersection on the highway which is a bit of a bottleneck morning and afternoon,” she said.

"The industrial estate at Wulkuraka has seen some major businesses move in there and the redevelopment and reprofiling of Toongarra Rd so I'd say that has also led to the increase.”

Ipswich City Council has carried out its Strategic Traffic Count Program in October/November each year since 2010, with the data used to advise council's transport planning, traffic operations, investment and development assessment activities.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cr cheryl bromage ipswich ripley south ripley springfield

South Ripley and Springfield top the traffic count data

