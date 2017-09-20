South-east waterways become training ground for army

CLEANING UP: Part of the diver training involves helping police clear abandoned vehicles from south-east Queensland waterways, including the Logan River.

AUSTRALIAN Army Divers are training in Gold Coast, Logan and Brisbane waterways from this week to develop their underwater search, construction, recovery and demolition capabilities.

The Army Work Diver Concentration is an annual exercise, this year involving 39 divers from Brisbane, Darwin, Townsville and Sydney Royal Australian Engineer Units training at various locations.

The divers are conducting underwater engineer reconnaissance at Southport Bridge and open water surveys at Coomera River and South Stradbroke Island.

They're also working with Queensland Police to clear abandoned cars from Logan River and are creating and clearing obstacles at Karawatha Forest Quarry.

Australian Army Diver Captain Maddison Cullen said the training tested the type of skills that may be required to support humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

"In addition scenarios have been developed to practice the tactical application of army work diving to support combat brigades on operations and our ability to support Local Government and Queensland Police-led operations,” Capt Cullen said.

"Diving is an inherently dangerous skill set; this concentration is a means to develop our skills, standardise our practices and pass on any lessons learnt from across our units.”