Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rain is expected across south-east Queensland.
Rain is expected across south-east Queensland.
News

South-east Queensland in for a wet Thursday

7th Jun 2018 7:03 AM

More rain is on the way for the southeast this morning as a coastal trough sitting offshore moves inland.

Showers are expected east of Ipswich throughout the morning with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting falls of between 10 and 30 millimetres around the region.

"The next six hours will be the wettest (for the southeast), then conditions will clear on the Gold Coast around midday, Brisbane by early afternoon and the Sunshine Coast by the late afternoon," meteorologist Harry Clark said.

The wet weather is expected to travel north to the Wide Bay area, but Mr Clark said those falls are likely to be lighter.

Weatherzone has forecast a very high chance of showers for Bundaberg along the coastal fringe.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm near the coast in the morning and afternoon. 

Motorists are being urged to take extra caution on the roads with police warning roads are slippery after showers overnight.

Related Items

ipswich queensland rain sunshine coast
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    RAIL EXTENSION: Land at the ready but still no start date

    premium_icon RAIL EXTENSION: Land at the ready but still no start date

    News Land for the extension of the rail line to connect Springfield to Ipswich has been set aside since 2009 but no date has been set for construction.

    • 7th Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    SOLD: Million-dollar home sale breaks new suburb record

    premium_icon SOLD: Million-dollar home sale breaks new suburb record

    Property The home's stunning features raised the price, the agent said

    Was Ocean's 8 worth the wait?

    Was Ocean's 8 worth the wait?

    Movies New Ocean's 8 spin off falls short

    World-first technology for new CBD

    World-first technology for new CBD

    Technology New technologies being considered for Ipswich Central

    Local Partners