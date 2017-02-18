South East Queensland Native Title under review

THE Native Title rights to a large portion of South East Queensland are set for review when Aboriginal ancestors' descendants gather later this month.

Queensland South Native Title services are calling on a collection of ancestors' descendants to authorise a Native Title determination application on behalf of the Native Title claim group.

The proposed land and water extends north to the North Pine River, Coominya and Brisbane River and Inala, south to the Queensland and New South Wales border, east to the boundary of the lower Brisbane River and west to the boundary of the Bremer River and part of the Lockyer Creek catchments including Helidon, Ipswich, Laidley and Boonah.

The are includes Jagera land.

NATIVE TITLE: Queensland South Native Title services are calling on a collection of ancestors to authorise a native title determination application on behalf of the native title claim group. File

The meeting aims to authorise Queensland Native Title Services to make the application under the Native Title Act and decide the name of the proposed application.

The authorisation meeting will be held on March 11 from 9am to 4pm at Ipswich Civic Centre while an information session will take place on February 26 from 10am to 3pm at Ipswich Civic Centre.

All members of the proposed native title group are invited to contact QSNTS's client relations unit on 1800 663 693 to register their interest in either session.

Queensland Native Title Services invite the descendants of the following ancestors (the proposed Native Title claim group) to attend the meeting.