‘Six-metre’ shark circles boat off popular Australian beach

by Josephine Lim

 

A MASSIVE great white shark has been filmed circling a boat off the coast of Semaphore, given those on board quite a fright.

The footage, filmed by Matt Robertson and posted on social media, showed the shark circling the boat where the father and son were fishing.

Mr Robertson claimed the great white was six metres long and "bigger than the boat we're on". To put that in context, the shark in Jaws the movie was meant to be 23 feet, or about seven metres big.

Screen shot of the shark filmed off Semaphore and posted on Facebook by Matt Robertson.
The shark was believed to be spotted about 9am at Semaphore.

Last week a five-metre great white was filmed circling a fishing boat at Port Victoria off Yorke Peninsula.

