Christopher Pyne: Why I quit

Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne speaks to media outside the Sky News studios in Adelaide, Friday, March 1, 2019. AAP Image - Kelly Barnes

DEFENCE Minister Christopher Pyne will quit Federal Parliament, joining an exodus of ministers and delivering a devastating pre-election blow to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In a widely speculated move, Mr Pyne on Saturday will announce the end of a 26-year political career in the eastern Adelaide seat of Sturt at May's federal election.

Mr Pyne, the sole survivor of the Liberal leadership group of a decade ago, is the most senior of five ministers quitting politics at the election, including Defence Industry Minister Steve Ciobo.

"It's time to retire while people are asking me to stay, rather than continue and end up later with people telling me to go," Mr Pyne says in a statement to The Advertiser.

Mr Pyne says he is confident Mr Morrison will win May's election but argues his political career began on a renewal platform and now "it is time to renew again".

"I have every confidence that the Prime Minister will lead the Coalition to victory when the election is held in May. At 51, I still have the opportunity to have a second career beyond politics," he says.

It is understood Mr Pyne intends to seek a private sector career, likely forming his own business, but has not yet made any moves on that front.

The loss of Mr Pyne will rock the Morrison Government, sapping morale weeks ahead of an election for which the Coalition is a rank outsider.

Mr Pyne will remain as Defence Minister until the poll, in a bid to avoid disruption to national security regimes, but Mr Ciobo has offered to head to the backbench and will be replaced by Western Australian Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds.

Mr Pyne, as Leader of the House since November, 2013, has been the Government's chief parliamentary tactician and Liberal insiders had late last year privately said he was positioning for a post-election bid to become opposition leader.

Until today, he had maintained his "intention" to contest the next election. In late January, he told The Advertiser he was "seeking to continue serving the people of Sturt".

Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion, Jobs Minister Kelly O'Dwyer and Human Services Minister Michael Keenan have already announced they will retire at the next election with Mr Ciobo to follow today. Former foreign minister Julie Bishop last week announced her retirement at the election and it is expected former small business minister Craig Laundy soon will announce his departure.

Mr Morrison today will announce Senator Reynolds as Defence Industry Minister, emphasising the Coalition Cabinet will include six women and anoint her as Mr Pyne's replacement as Defence Minister, should the Government win the May election.

Despite pressure on the Liberals to preselect more women, it is likely Mr Pyne's replacement as the Sturt Liberal candidate will be James Stevens, the chief of staff to Premier Steven Marshall and Mr Pyne's Federal Electorate Convention president and campaign manager for the past four elections.

"I'm confident that I leave my seat in good shape. I'm sure the Liberal Party will retain Sturt at the coming election," Mr Pyne's statement says.

Mr Morrison, who Mr Pyne told of his decision in Sydney on Tuesday, said promoting Senator Reynolds, a former army Brigadier, demonstrated the Government's depth of talent.

"In the defence portfolio, we are currently managing a series of important strategic issues," Mr Morrison said.

"It is the responsible course of action for Minister Pyne to continue to steward our management of these issues though the election period.

"This will ensure a consistency in our approach and the opportunity for a seamless handover to Minister Reynolds, should we be successful at the election."

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said: "I think Cabinet ministers retiring on the eve of an election shows that this is a Government that has given up."

Labor defence spokesman Richard Marles, also Mr Pyne's Sky News co-host, said of his retirement: "Yours has been a mighty career and I, for one, would be sad to see you go."

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull praised their joint role in securing the defence industry's future, saying: "Witty, wicked and as energetic as he is effective (Mr Pyne) has been a dear friend and colleague for many years."

The state's most senior Liberal, Mr Pyne has spearheaded the Liberal's moderate faction nationally and effectively controls the SA party.

His chief political legacy will be as a driving force in securing almost $90 billion in naval shipbuilding projects centred on Adelaide, particularly the $50 billion future submarine project.

Mr Pyne also says he is responsible for delivering the $200 billion build-up of Australia's military capability, the largest in peacetime, which will "fundamentally reshape our strategic industrial base".