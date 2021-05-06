Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Source of Sydney outbreak revealed

by Anton Nilsson
6th May 2021 11:29 AM

 

NSW Health officials have said they know how a Sydney man became infected with coronavirus after his wife tested positive to the virus as well.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said "health detectives" had managed to trace the source of the man's infection.

Genome analysis revealed the likely source of the man's infection was a person who arrived from the US and attended special health accomodation after testing positive upon arrival in Australia.

But it's still not clear how the virus managed to spread from that person to the eastern suburbs man who was confirmed positive on Wednesday.

"We can't find any direct link between our (cases)," NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

"So what we're concerned about is that there is another person that is yet to be identified that infected our case."

Originally published as Source of Sydney outbreak revealed

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health outbreak sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School’s expansion plan includes primary school facilities

        Premium Content School’s expansion plan includes primary school facilities

        Education The private school has submitted plans to expand and build facilities to welcome primary school students for the first time. Plans include a new sporting precinct with...

        Stunning Somerset property sells at auction for $2.5 million

        Premium Content Stunning Somerset property sells at auction for $2.5 million

        News Lake views, pristine weed-free paddocks, on two freehold titles. SEE THE VIDEO...

        • 6th May 2021 11:01 AM
        Wanted urgently: Quality goalkeeper to save Pride

        Premium Content Wanted urgently: Quality goalkeeper to save Pride

        Soccer With both keepers injured, search on for temporary replacements. Across town, see...

        Man allegedly murdered over $10,000 meth deal

        Premium Content Man allegedly murdered over $10,000 meth deal

        News Witnesses describe discussions before alleged murder of Paul Rock