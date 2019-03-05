'Soupy Slam seals' it for Muskets

THE 'Soupy Slam' coined by Brisbane Bandits media following Andrew Campbell's grand slam heroics in last season's Australian Baseball League was appreciated by GBL fans at Windsor on Sunday.

With bases loaded, Campbell dispatched the Royals pitcher over the far-right fence to bring his teammates home and add four runs to the Musketeers' tally.

It was icing on the cake of a 16-5 Ipswich victory.

Fans got their money's worth in the 21-run affair, following a dour 1-0 Windsor victory on the Friday night.

On yet another occasion, the two GBL rivals split their series 1-all after January's two-match tie also ended with one win apiece.

But this one had much more at stake, as Ipswich and Windsor jostle for placings atop the GBL standings with just four matches to play in the regular season.

The Musketeers retained their three-game buffer at the top of the competition, courtesy of Redcliffe's series tie with Carina.

With fourth-placed Redlands also sharing the spoils against Pine Hills, the four finals-bound sides all tread water ahead of this week's penultimate round.

But as the number of remaining matches continues to shorten, the Musketeers' chances of finishing on top improve.

A final round meeting with Redcliffe looms as a fight for top spot, however the Musketeers could secure the number one seed before then.

They face bottom of the table Surfers Paradise at Beenleigh this week, and a series sweep would mathematically rule Redcliffe out of top spot.

The South Coast side's bottom-ranked offence meets the Musketeers' top-ranked defence on Friday night at Beenleigh, before the second leg on Sunday.

Greater Brisbane League Division 1 at Windsor

March 1 - Windsor Royals 1 def. Ipswich Musketeers 0

March 3 - Ipswich Musketeers 16 def. Windsor Royals 5