Sounds of the country to be performed in Beaudesert

Chris Cook and his band will be appearing in Beaudesert on September 1. Kelly Churchill

THE Queensland Country Show rolls into Beaudesert when Chris Cook and his band return for an encore performance in the Scenic Rim.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the Chris Cook Band will play at The Centre Beaudesert at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 1, presenting a show celebrating life on the road.

Last year the band members performed in Boonah and their 2017 tour, which included Mount Isa, Camooweal, Boulia and other outback towns, has inspired this year's high-energy Queensland Country Show, with songs about places they have visited or in which they have played.

The Chris Cook Band is a three-piece country band fronted by the multi-talented Chris Cook who plays energetic country guitar, fiddle and bluegrass/hillbilly banjo.

Chris is backed by Rob Renfrew on double bass and harmonies and Jamie Cantwell on drums and percussion, creating a high energy performance with interesting variations of familiar tunes.

Performing regularly on the Australian eastern seaboard, the band presents an energetic performance which is enjoyable, entertaining and engaging with tight harmonies and toe-tapping rhythms.

Admission is $25 for adults and $18 for concessions. Tickets are available online www.liveatthecentre.com.au, by phoning 5540 5050 or visiting the Boonah or Beaudesert Box Office.