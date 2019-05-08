Sounds of French jazz to fill Studio 188

RETURNING: Brisbane-based band Estampa will be performing their second Ipswich gig at Studio 188 on May 18.

WORLD folk band Estampa are returning to Ipswich to delight audiences with their take on traditional French jazz and Brazilian bossa nova.

The Brisbane-based band will be performing at Studio 188 on Saturday night.

For musicians Rebecca Karlen, Paul Henderson, John Reeves and Sam Maguire, this will be their second gig in Ipswich.

Miss Karlen said they were excited to return.

"We were lucky to play at Studio 188 last year, and we love that venue," she said.

"It's good to play at a really nice sit down venue.

"We had a really good reception when we were here last, so I hope we will again this time.

"We are hoping some people who came and heard us the first time will come back again."

Estampa love to play a wide variety of French and Brazilian music. Contributed

The band are known for their unique musical experience that will leave you feeling like you've entered a 1930's Parisian jazz club, or you're walking down the streets of Sao Paulo in South America.

"We all have different backgrounds, so we all bring a little something different to our music," Miss Karlen said.

"I have a Swedish background, and a classical background.

"We all like French music, and while none of us are from Brazil, we do enjoy playing lots of instrumental music."

The band released their first album in 2017 and are hoping to release their second later this year.

Estampa will take to the stage at 8pm. Tickets are $25 each.

To book, log onto www.studio188.com.au.