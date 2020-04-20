Sounding the Last Post from the street

Sonia Ledger and her Husband Evan will hold a special Anzac Day service on their driveway on Saturday.

ANZAC Day is a day close to Sonia Ledger’s heart and this year, she has no intention of letting coronavirus stop her paying her respects.

Not only does her family have a military influence, with members having served in Afghanistan, Egypt and Syria, she’s also lost somebody who was part of the American Army.

“He passed away due to an (improvised explosive device) accident, so it’s very important for our family to continue this tradition,” Mrs Ledger said.

The Redbank Plains resident has decorated her front yard and will hold a driveway service on Saturday.

“We typically go and do a local service with the local Redbank Plains RSL sub-branch, which my mother is the president of. We can’t do that because of the coronavirus, we decided that we couldn’t sit by,” she said.

“It’s something that we’ve done for many, many years, since I was little tot. So, we thought we would do our neighbourhood service and bring it to the street, allow them to come to the end of their driveways.”

The service will start at 6am with the Last Post followed by a minute’s silence.

They will then sound Reveille, say the Ode and play the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

“It’s going to be short and sweet. We don’t want to make it lengthy,” Mrs Ledger said.

She shared a post on Facebook to let her neighbours know.

“The response has been overwhelming and it’s great that everyone wants to keep this tradition alive.”