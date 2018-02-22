Rocker’s wife: ‘He wasn’t a junkie’

Chris Cornell with wife Vicky. The Soundgarden rocker died last May. Picture: Splash News

Chris Cornell with wife Vicky. The Soundgarden rocker died last May. Picture: Splash News

THE widow of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has revealed in a new interview that she doesn't believe her husband intended to die.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Vicky Cornell said that Chris "would never have ever left this world [on purpose]" and was far from a "rock star junkie" before he was found dead in May in a Detroit, Michigan hotel room.

"He wanted to be there for his family, for his children ... he loved his life," she said in the interview with Robin Roberts, which aired in the US on Wednesday.

Vicky revealed that Chris had long battled addiction, and that she believed he was too impaired to make decisions on the night that he died in Detroit after a Soundgarden gig.

"He was the best husband, the greatest father," Vicky said in the emotional interview. "I lost my soulmate and the love of my life."

Chris Cornell was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room in Detroit after a Soundgarden show in Detroit on May 18. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

His wife, however, believes there's a different story.

"My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie. He just wasn't [those things]," she said.

The musician also had drugs in his system.

The rocker had a prescription for the drug Ativan, which is used to treat anxiety.

The toxicology report released on June 2 showed he had lorazepam in his system along with pseudoephedrine, a decongestant; naloxone, which is used to counter effects of opioids; butalbital, a sedative, and caffeine, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The report also stated that the drugs "did not contribute to the cause of death".

"You believe it was the addiction that led him to do what he did that night, in taking his life?" Roberts asked the mum of two.

"I don't think that he could make any decisions, because of the level of impairment," Vicky said.

Vicky became emotional when she spoke about feeling she could have done more to save her husband's life.

"I know that people say that you can't blame yourself, and I'm trying not to, but there were signs," she said.

Vicky ha previously stated she had spoken with Chris after the show and he was slurring his words, saying he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two".

"People think that addiction is like, 'Oh, you were an addict,' and people don't recognise it as a disease, and I was, I feel, guilty of the same thing," she said. "You think addiction is a choice, and it's not."

The couple had been married for 13 years and have two children, Toni, 13, and son, Christopher, 12.

Chris also had another daughter, Lillian, age 17, from a previous marriage to Susan Silver, who managed Soundgarden.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.