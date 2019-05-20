Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams
People and Places

Soul mates make a show of getting hitched

Navarone Farrell
by
20th May 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN AN Ipswich Show first, a young couple said their vows and tied the knot in front of a crowd of hundreds.

Damian Newsham and now wife Crystal Newsham (nee Voogt) were pronounced man and wife by Ipswich show commentator and marriage celebrant, Angus Lane.

But before changing into the tux, Damian was out on the field hard at work.

"I was running around this morning helping out, I've been stewarding here, this year is 18 years,” he told the QT.

Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams

"I found out a few years ago the main ring announcer Angus Lane is a wedding celebrant, so asked him if he would be willing to do the ceremony for us.

Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams

"Then I asked him if he would be willing to do it at the show and that's how it started,” Damian laughed.

Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams

The couple walked down the aisle to H.O.L.Y by Flordia Georgia Line and the proud adoration of their friends and family and a couple of hundred punters from the show.

Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams

"When I first popped the questions she said yes straight away,” Damian said.

Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams

"She was a little bit apprehensive at first about having it done at Ipswich Show, she didn't want hundreds of people here but she warmed up to the idea,” he laughed.

Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams

After all was said and done, all Crystal could think about was getting her high heels off.

Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams

Do you have a bold or unusual event coming up? Our journalists would love to chat, get in touch at QT@qt.com.au or on 3817 1707.

SPECIAL DAY: Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday.
SPECIAL DAY: Crystal Voogt and Damian Newsham tied the knot at the Ipswich Show on Saturday. Rob Williams
ipswich show ipswich show 2019 ipswich weddings
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Upcoming Ipswich City Council election cost skyrockets

    premium_icon Upcoming Ipswich City Council election cost skyrockets

    News Electoral Comissioner of Queensland Pat Bidgen said it was not fair to directly compare the costs of the two elections.

    • 20th May 2019 11:00 AM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information

    REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

    premium_icon REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

    Health The rising rates has prompted an awareness campaign

    Toilets, sink, dishwasher gone as tradie ransacks new build

    premium_icon Toilets, sink, dishwasher gone as tradie ransacks new build

    Crime A $65,000 excavator also went missing

    • 20th May 2019 10:17 AM