Soul mates make a show of getting hitched

IN AN Ipswich Show first, a young couple said their vows and tied the knot in front of a crowd of hundreds.

Damian Newsham and now wife Crystal Newsham (nee Voogt) were pronounced man and wife by Ipswich show commentator and marriage celebrant, Angus Lane.

But before changing into the tux, Damian was out on the field hard at work.

"I was running around this morning helping out, I've been stewarding here, this year is 18 years,” he told the QT.

"I found out a few years ago the main ring announcer Angus Lane is a wedding celebrant, so asked him if he would be willing to do the ceremony for us.

"Then I asked him if he would be willing to do it at the show and that's how it started,” Damian laughed.

The couple walked down the aisle to H.O.L.Y by Flordia Georgia Line and the proud adoration of their friends and family and a couple of hundred punters from the show.

"When I first popped the questions she said yes straight away,” Damian said.

"She was a little bit apprehensive at first about having it done at Ipswich Show, she didn't want hundreds of people here but she warmed up to the idea,” he laughed.

After all was said and done, all Crystal could think about was getting her high heels off.

