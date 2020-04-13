Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pics of a Honda CBR 1000 Fireblade for Cars Guide
Pics of a Honda CBR 1000 Fireblade for Cars Guide
News

“Sorry mate”: Gunman jailed for Gumtree heist

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
13th Apr 2020 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GUNMAN said “sorry mate” as he pointed a gun at a man, forcing him to hand over his $14,000 motorbike.

An Ipswich court heard the stolen motorcycle resurfaced several weeks later near Canberra.

Ipswich District Court heard that the victim advertised the Honda CBR 1000 on the online Gumtree site when two men visited his house at night.

The main offender was Cody Leslie Joiner, 30, an award-winning butcher living at Booval, who appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to charges of robbery in company when pretending to be armed with a weapon at Camira on December 10, 2018; and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the two men went to the victim’s house at 8pm after seeing the advertisement.

The dark blue Honda was viewed in a carport, with the bike’s owner later telling police one man pointed a revolver, threatening him before taking the key and riding away.

“The motorbike was found interstate some days later in the possession of another person,” Mr Anoozer said.

The Crown sought a jail term of five to six years. Mr Anoozer said Joiner had been on bail for NSW offences at the time.

There was no evidence before the court of whether a gun was ever found.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said Joiner was a butcher who grew up in Batemans Bay.

Joiner won an award as butcher’s apprentice of the year but his life faltered when he “very sadly became addicted to smoking ice,” Mr Thomas said.

Mr Thomas said Joiner’s addiction worsened to daily intravenous use.

Mr Thomas said he previously kicked his drug habit but after learning his partner had cancer “he threw the towel in”, and relapsed.

Judge Orazio Rinaudo said Joiner stole the motorcycle by pointing a black revolver at its owner while apologising, saying “sorry mate I’ve got to do this to you”.

“You pointed the revolver at his chest, “ Judge Rinaudo said.

“You had first rang him after seeing the motorcycle listed on Gumtree for $14,000.”

Judge Rinaudo also commented on the man’s victim impact statement and the psychological effects the robbery had.

Taking into account the 374 days already spent in custody, his lack of previous offences of violence, and the ongoing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic with prisoners regarded as being a particularly vulnerable group, Judge Rinaudo said a five-year jail term was appropriate.

Joiner was given immediate eligibility to start his application for parole

armed robbery ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich district court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet your new council: ICC election results declared

        premium_icon Meet your new council: ICC election results declared

        Council News The ECQ has declared the official winners of the council election more than two weeks after Ipswich went to the polls. See the results.

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        Long wait over for Ipswich race fans - just watch at home

        premium_icon Long wait over for Ipswich race fans - just watch at home

        Sport The city’s turf club will hold its first meeting since October 30 last year.

        ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        premium_icon ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        News Podcast investigates 1991 murder of 12-year-old Goodna schoolgirl