“Sorry mate”: Gunman jailed for Gumtree heist

A GUNMAN said “sorry mate” as he pointed a gun at a man, forcing him to hand over his $14,000 motorbike.

An Ipswich court heard the stolen motorcycle resurfaced several weeks later near Canberra.

Ipswich District Court heard that the victim advertised the Honda CBR 1000 on the online Gumtree site when two men visited his house at night.

The main offender was Cody Leslie Joiner, 30, an award-winning butcher living at Booval, who appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to charges of robbery in company when pretending to be armed with a weapon at Camira on December 10, 2018; and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the two men went to the victim’s house at 8pm after seeing the advertisement.

The dark blue Honda was viewed in a carport, with the bike’s owner later telling police one man pointed a revolver, threatening him before taking the key and riding away.

“The motorbike was found interstate some days later in the possession of another person,” Mr Anoozer said.

The Crown sought a jail term of five to six years. Mr Anoozer said Joiner had been on bail for NSW offences at the time.

There was no evidence before the court of whether a gun was ever found.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said Joiner was a butcher who grew up in Batemans Bay.

Joiner won an award as butcher’s apprentice of the year but his life faltered when he “very sadly became addicted to smoking ice,” Mr Thomas said.

Mr Thomas said Joiner’s addiction worsened to daily intravenous use.

Mr Thomas said he previously kicked his drug habit but after learning his partner had cancer “he threw the towel in”, and relapsed.

Judge Orazio Rinaudo said Joiner stole the motorcycle by pointing a black revolver at its owner while apologising, saying “sorry mate I’ve got to do this to you”.

“You pointed the revolver at his chest, “ Judge Rinaudo said.

“You had first rang him after seeing the motorcycle listed on Gumtree for $14,000.”

Judge Rinaudo also commented on the man’s victim impact statement and the psychological effects the robbery had.

Taking into account the 374 days already spent in custody, his lack of previous offences of violence, and the ongoing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic with prisoners regarded as being a particularly vulnerable group, Judge Rinaudo said a five-year jail term was appropriate.

Joiner was given immediate eligibility to start his application for parole