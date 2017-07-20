ICON CLOSING: Sorry Alvey, I took you for granted

SAD DAY: Bruce Alvey from Alvey Reels has announced the business will close.

TOUGH, reliable and trustworthy.

Anyone who has owned an Alvey reel will understand.

The sad irony in the death of the humble Alvey is that it was the onslaught of cheap products that break after a couple of years that probably killed off this great south-east Queensland icon.

Read the thousands of comments from loyal customers over the decades and you'll see a common thread.

Most of us fishermen still hold dear those same Alvey reels that we first learned to fish with many years ago. I know I do. My father and I still have three or four from the early 1970s that work as well today as they did 40-odd years ago.

During those same years, I've been through dozens upon dozens of cheap egg beaters, propping up the profits of the big manufacturers while taking the reliable old Alveys for granted.

This Ipswich company was unique in that it truly lived up to its claim that you'd rarely if ever need to replace one of its reels.

You'd lock the old things into a display cabinet for safe-keeping if they weren't so useful.