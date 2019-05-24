Sore Barty lands tough road in Paris

Ashleigh Barty has both Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka in her side of the draw.

The French Open draw has dealt Aussies Ash Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic contrasting fates as Rafael Nadal was shunted onto an inviting pathway to a potential record 12th Roland Garros title.

Seeded eighth and nursing slight right arm soreness, Barty will start against American Jess Pegula after landing in the same quarter of the draw as Serena Williams and top seed Naomi Osaka.

But Tomljanovic, in the midst of an outstanding season, has drawn defending champion and third seed Simona Halep in the first round.

The Queenslander's assignment is by far the most daunting among the six women's singles contenders.

Daria Gavrilova meets Serb Aleksandra Krunic, Samantha Stosur kicks off against Czech Barbora Strycova, Astra Sharma plays American Shelby Rogers and Priscilla Hon takes on a qualifier.

Seeded 21st, Alex de Minaur heads Australia's seven-strong men's entry, playing American Bradley Klahn first-up.

If the Sydneysider survives Klahn, a tough second-rounder awaits from the winner of Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta or Portugal's Joao Sousa, both world class claycourters.

John Millman (fifth seed Alexander Zverev) and Jordan Thompson (25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime) both have huge first-round challenges.

Nick Kyrgios (Britain's Cameron Norrie) and Bernard Tomic (American Taylor Fritz) meet accomplished talents.

Matt Ebden (Gregoire Barrere) and Roland Garros junior champion Alexei Popyrin (Ugo Humbert) clash with Frenchmen.

Nick Kyrgios faces Brit Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal could play qualifiers in his first two matches as world No 1 Novak Djokovic faces talented Hubert Hurkacz.

World No 1 and reigning Australian and US Open champion Osaka begins against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

In an intriguing first-rounder, 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko meets dual Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka.

Seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams takes on Ukraine star Elina Svitolina in another opening-round blockbuster.

Serena Williams takes on Russian Vitalia Diatchenko first up.

Play starts on Sunday.

The Australians

Ashley Barty v Jessica Pegula (US)

Ajla Tomljanovic v 3-Simona Halep (Rom)

Daria Gavrilova v Aleksandra Krunic (Srb)

Samantha Stosur v Barbora Strycova (Cze)

Astra Sharma v Shelby Rogers (US)

Priscilla Hon v qualifier

21-Alex de Minaur v Bradley Klahn (US)

Nick Kyrgios v Cameron Norrie (Gbr)

John Millman v 5-Alexander Zverev (Ger)

Matt Ebden v Gregoire Barrere (Fra)

Jordan Thompson v 25-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

Bernard Tomic v Taylor Fritz (US)

Alexei Popyrin v Ugo Humbert (Fra)