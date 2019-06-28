Sophie's skills give Ipswich team massive boost

Former Western Pride captain Sophie Weatherby has signed with the Ipswich City Bulls.

FOOTBALL: Still positive about making the finals, the Ipswich City Bulls have boosted their prospects with a major signing.

Former Western Pride captain Sophie Weatherby has joined the Brisbane Women's Premier League side at a crucial stage of the season.

Weatherby came off the bench in the Bulls' 4-0 victory over competition leaders UQ last weekend.

"Everyone is real excited to have her on board,'' Bulls head coach Ian Carson said, welcoming the experienced midfield/striker to his team.

"It's a good mix.

"She fits in well, good balance for everyone.

"It actually puts a little bit of pressure on other girls and they thrive on the pressure.''

After inflicting just the second loss of the season on UQ, the eighth-placed Bulls are still daring to dream they can contest this season's finals.

Preparing for Saturday night's match against fourth-placed Annerley at Elder Oval, Carson said other teams could fear the Bulls when they put out their full-strength side.

Captain Shani Wilton scored a hat-trick against UQ after an undermanned Bulls outfit lost 3-0 to second-placed The Lakes in a Monday night encounter.

"I always knew when I had my full team that they can beat any team,'' Carson said.

"If we win the next eight games and we get in the finals, there will be some very nervous teams.''

Ipswich City Bulls captain Shani Wilton

Carson said he knew his side had the quality to beat competition pacesetters UQ, even before kicking a ball. Having fresh reserves and his best players after recent disruptions made a massive difference.

"We've just got confidence,'' he said.

"We're playing the best brand of football that I've seen them play, even better than last year I believe.

"There's not one team in the league that frightens us.

"You just rely on your full squad and sometimes I don't have it . . . and that's through work.''

As for Weatherby's timely inclusion, Carson said she would start tonight in a balanced team determined to finish the season on a high.

"I just want her to enjoy her football,'' he said, of one of the most experienced players to have honed her skills in the Women's National Premier League competition.

"We didn't want her to be lost to Ipswich so she's welcomed into our club.''

The Bulls also have an Elaine Watson Cup knockout match against Power with the time to be confirmed.

BWPL: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Annerley at Elder Oval.