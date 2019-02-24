Sophie's extra satisfaction as most capped footballer

MOST CAPPED: Western Pride captain Sophie Weatherby works hard during her record-breaking 45th match against Lions at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

MOST CAPPED: Western Pride captain Sophie Weatherby works hard during her record-breaking 45th match against Lions at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Carl Groenewald

EVER-reliable Western Pride captain Sophie Weatherby added another wonderful milestone to her football career in her team's latest NPL match in Ipswich.

However, it was Pride's gritty second half fightback that most pleased the modest performer after she became the club's most capped NPL women's player.

"Definitely, 2-1 was a great result especially after our (9-0) loss against Souths United last week,'' Weatherby said.

"We won the second half.

"We just made some simple errors in the first half and that's what cost us the goal. We should have been 1-1.

"We needed to just play our game.''

In her third season with Pride, Weatherby notched her 45th match on Saturday afternoon.

"A lot more to come hopefully,'' she said, before rejoining her teammates following the confidence-boosting performance.

"I love the club and I'm happy to be here with the girls.

"It was a really good result tonight.''

In blustery and hot afternoon conditions, Pride debutant Georgia Rink scored a superb second half goal, revitalizing Pride's chances of at least salvaging a draw after trailing 2-0.

"Good on her, a 15-year-old,'' the captain said, praising her promising young teammate for a sensational sideline run before scoring.

Rink is the youngest player in this year's Pride side.

Pride goalkeeper Holly Van Der Zee was a standout on Saturday, making some crucial saves as the excitement levels rose with Pride coming home strongly.

Although Souths United were a lot more clinical the previous week, Weatherby said matching Lions was heartening as they would be one of the competition's strongest sides this season.

"For sure. I definitely think they are going to be in the top two,'' she said.

After a positive week at training and strong game finish, the captain hopes Pride can keep building.

"We've got a good core group that we had last year . . . we have experience in our team now, which is good,'' she said.

Weatherby, who turned 28 earlier this month, has been with Western Pride since 2017.

She takes over the Pride senior women's appearance record from Georgia Adnum (44), who represented the Ipswich club from 2017-2018.

Weatherby also holds the Pride women's all-time goalscoring record with 19.

Her 15 goals last season is the most a Pride women's player has scored in a season.

The Pride women head to Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba for their next NPL match against South West Queensland Thunder on Saturday afternoon.

NPL women Rd 2: Lions 2 def Western Pride 1 (Georgia Rink) at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.