Sophia's extra training secures national title double

BMX: Exciting talent Sophia Preston showed what a dynamo rider she is by coming second at last year's world titles in the United States.

Against older and physically stronger opponents, Sophia worked hard to secure a spot on the podium.

However, after training hard in recent months, the Sacred Heart year 3 student completed another milestone.

Sophia clinched back-to-back Australian titles after winning the nine years final in Bunbury, Western Australia.

Another promising Ipswich club member and Queensland champion Hollee-Ann Jackson also made the same final, finishing seventh.

For Silkstone youngster Sophia, winning another national title was extra satisfying.

"It was harder this year,'' she said. "Most of us had never raced the track before.

"I had to chase her the whole way and only got in front in the last corner.''

After tackling a tricky corner, she was delighted with her finish.

"It was great to win again,'' she said, having been with the Ipswich BMX Club since she was three. "Especially with a good corner.

"Last year at the world titles I made a mistake in the first corner and ended up getting second.''

For a few months before her trip to Bunbury, Sophia was training an average of three days a week.

"I did a lot of training at Sleeman track, which has a big start hill and big jumps. And I did a lot of sprints,'' she said.

One of her regular training sessions was sprints work in Cameron Park, Booval.

"Sprints are hard, especially when it's hot. But we play some games to make it fun,'' she said.

The young rider also had weekly racing, having a break from her touch football team to concentrate on BMX.

Her previous Aussie title success was as an eight-year-old in Brisbane.

"Some girls are getting really fast,'' she said.

"I knew I had to work harder than them to win it again.''

Sophia also competed in two other national events during her busy week in Bunbury.

She won her nine years Oceania competition and came second in the 8-10 Cruiser National championships.

Her next big events are the Queensland City Championships at Ipswich in July before the Queensland titles at Sleeman Sports Complex, Chandler, in September.

Sophia is used to racing locally against boys or older girls to get better competition. It gave her confidence in the final having to chase down the leading rider.

Although an Australian champion again, she's looking to improve.

"I need to get better at my starts,'' she said.

She gained her number two ranking in the world at last year's world championships in South Carolina, USA.

She'll miss this year's world championships in Azerbaijan in June.

"The world titles are in Europe in 2019,'' she said.

"My dad (John) said if I keep training hard he will try to get us there.''