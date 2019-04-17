Sophia out to retain her national crown

ABOVE THE REST: Ipswich and West Moreton Club rider Sophia Preston asserts her authority during the 2019 BAD BOY National Series Stage 3 event at Willey Park weekend.

BMX: Ipswich's world-ranked rider Sophie Preston was among the Queenslanders to share podium success at last weekend's national round at Willey Park.

Using her home track knowledge to advantage, Preston clean swept her competition to receive the most points a rider can obtain in a national series round.

The world number one dominated in the 10 girls and 8-10 girls' cruiser classes.

With the third stage of the national series done and dusted, all eyes turn to the biggest event on BMX Australia's calendar - the BMXA BAD BOY National Championships in Shepparton from May 20-25.

For Preston, a title defence will be on the line after the Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club rider's fine weekend at home.

Preston is excited about her next challenge. "I'm looking forward to competing with the girls as well as all the other girls who have come to try and take my plate," Preston said.

While Preston won two classes at her home club, she wasn't the only Ipswich rider to have that winning feeling.

Other Ipswich club riders to impress were Peter Krasevskis in the 12 boys and Tristan Scott in the 15 boys' divisions.

Returning to the Ipswich track to push for a chance in the stage 3 finals were almost 500 riders from around the country, the furthest travelling from Western Australia's Bunbury and Byford clubs.

Although some visiting challengers got their taste of being first across the finish line, it really was a day out for the home state riders, with a Queensland rider finding the top of the podium 25 times out of the 49 finals.

Nerang rider Callum Howarth, a perennial contender on the world stage, made the most of the absence of multiple world champion Thomas Tucker, who is recovering from a broken leg suffered in training last Friday, to win the 14-boys and the 13-14 boys' cruiser.

Joining Howarth was Maryborough's Teya Rufus.

The world number three was clinical in the 13-girls and 13-14 girls' cruiser class, winning every race to come away with a perfect weekend.