Son’s veggie patch lead eases remote working issues

Relocating from the office to home every day offers new ways of thinking.

OPINION

A DOG is barking outside my window, a mower roars nearby and someone up the street revs his car.

They are probably familiar sounds of a Sunday for people who enjoy a leisure day at home.

However, for someone used to fulfilling Sunday duties in an office or out and about at Ipswich’s sports fields, it’s a strange new experience.

Working remotely is something we’ve been able to do at The Queensland Times for a number of months, thanks largely to a recent office relocation.

We were encouraged to set up work stations in our living rooms, a study or even more mobile locations depending on what needed to be done.

The dedicated QT editorial staff responded and we have largely been out of the office for two weeks.

Yet nothing really prepared us for the current situation.

Working full-time at home has advantages like access to fresh food and drink at your fingertips and even being able to sit at your computer in casual clothes and with no shoes.

My family is doing the right thing by self-isolating at home except for essential food or newspaper runs or going for a walk.

Despite being unable to venture too far, my son is a shining inspiration.

He’s been doing his school work, watching videos and trying to stay active. He’s even outside now making a veggie patch in a garden previously overrun with weeds.

I couldn’t be prouder of him making do.

My daughter has worked all night at the election so has sensibly retired to her room for a sleep.

My wife also completed her overnight work duties before taking a well-deserved morning snooze.

I’m so grateful for all that.

But as a whipper-snipper interrupts some brief tranquillity, it’s all one can do.

I feel for those trapped in quarantine quarters, some describing it this morning on the ABC’s Australia All Over as prison-like.

It must be tough.

But we all have to do our bit if we are get through this.

Try to stay positive and keep in touch with friends online or by phone are common messages. They are valid in our confined new world.

But keeping busy, like doing some gardening or house cleaning, can break the monotony for those not working today.

As I return to focusing on sourcing more sport stories for the week ahead, look after each other.

To use a sports analogy: “Let’s do it for the team’’.