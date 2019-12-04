Silvagni's son adds heat to dad's impending Carlton exit

JACK Silvagni may have just poured fuel on the fire of his father's impending high-profile exit from Carlton.

The 21-year-old liked tweets that claimed the Blues had treated list boss Stephen Silvagni with contempt.

One tweet the young Blue liked read: "Disgraceful what they have done to SOS. Single handed (sic) fixed our list and recruiting."

While Carlton hasn't confirmed Stephen's departure, it has been widely reported that a breakdown in his relationship with chief executive Cain Liddle will led the former club champion to exit the club imminently.

On one occasion, Liddle reportedly courted dual Richmond premiership player Brandon Ellis without Stephen's knowledge, creating friction between the pair.

Foxfooty.com.au senior footy reporter Tom Morris told On The Couch in June that Stephen was "more than likely" to leave the club.

"It's a developing situation I expect will play out over the next three months," Morris said on Fox Footy.

"My understanding is, he'll more than likely leave the Blues at the end of the year of his own accord. That's what people are telling me at the moment is going to take place at Carlton."

Jack Silvagni liked this tweet.

And this one.

Stephen reportedly requested to front Carlton's board last week and used the opportunity to deliver some home truths.

His swipe at club hierarchy has put a big exclamation mark on his impending exit from the club.

Stephen played 312 games for Carlton, winning two best and fairests and two premierships as one of the all-time greats of the club.

Jack has played 60 games for Carlton, while his younger brother Ben - who was drafted in 2018 - is yet to feature at AFL level.