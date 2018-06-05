Sons of Adventure explore Mt May and Montserrat Lookout

SOMETIMES it's refreshing to get off the beaten track and onto a trail less travelled, especially on a long weekend.

It's so great to see heaps of hikers and families around the Scenic Rim enjoying the amazing weather and views on their adventures, but there is something special about not seeing anyone other than your own group when you are out on a hike.

In recent weeks, we've managed to do a couple of hikes that aren't so popular and we've had the mountain to ourselves both times (as far as we could tell, anyway).

Mt May and Montserrat Lookout are both steep, off-track hikes that require navigation, so they aren't as busy as some other mountains in the area.

We had the amazing views of Mt Barney all to ourselves!

Mt May has two summits, and to start we headed straight up out of Waterfall Gully up the northern ridge to the north summit. It's heart-pumpingly steep and there are no signs or defined track so it can be a bit tricky to find the way at times. The views overlooking Lake Maroon and beyond are stunning as you gain altitude.

Descending into the saddle involved some rock scrambling and navigation, followed by a steep climb to the second summit. Once on the south summit we could enjoy amazing views from a couple of different positions on the peak. To the north, we looked over the south peak which was framed by Lake Maroon on one side and Mt Maroon the other. To the south we looked to Mt Barney and could appreciate that awe-inspiring mountain from a new vantage point.

The Montserrat Lookout hike starts at Cleared Ridge with the Upper Portals Track, which was really quite busy. But then, once we left the main track to head up to Montserrat, we didn't see another soul.

This was another steep hike straight up a ridgeline through long grass, bracken fern and eucalyptus forest, and it wasn't long before we worked up a sweat.

Unlike Mt May, the views on the way up aren't much to talk about but once you reach the lookout, the reward is one of the best views of Mt Barney that there is - from that angle, you can really appreciate many different peaks ridgelines of Mt Barney.

These two hikes had a lot in common as they were steep, challenging, felt remote and had amazing views of one of the most spectacular mountains in southeast Queensland.

Best of all, we felt like we were the only people in the world...well, almost.

While these hikes probably aren't our favourite ones in the local area, both were still a great experience and we had fun together as a family, which is what it's all about.

It's the perfect time of year to get out and explore the beautiful peaks of the Scenic Rim!

Follow Sons of Adventure on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for more family adventure inspiration in the Scenic Rim, or check out our website, SonsofAdventure.com.

Thanks for following!