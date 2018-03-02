Menu
Mr marsh’s family hold out hope he will recover. Picture: GoFundMe
News

‘All I want for my birthday is you to wake up dad’

by Staff writers
2nd Mar 2018 7:36 AM

THE wife of a Sydney nurse on life support with a mystery illness after being coughed on by a sick patient has detailed her heartbreak watching her young son maintain a bedside vigil for his dad.

Russell Marsh, 39, was working as an emergency nurse at Fairfield Hospital when he was coughed on by the patient on February 12.

Russell Marsh has been on life support for two weeks after being coughed on by a sick patient. His son Ronan pictured at his bedside. Picture: GoFundMe
Just days later Mr Marsh was admitted to hospital where doctors discovered he was not getting enough oxygen to his brain and body. His condition quickly deteriorated and Mr Marsh was placed on life support with acute respiratory failure and kidney failure. He remains in a coma.

Doctors have been unable to tell the family what is making Mr Marsh sick.

Mr Marsh’s wife Helen says she is blown away by the support shown to her family. Picture: GoFundMe
Mr Marsh's wife Helen said their son Ronan has been an ever-present figure at his father's bedside.

"My little man will be turning 10 in a few weeks" she posted on Facebook.

"We went to see his dad today (Thursday) and he was talking to (his dad).

" Daddy, all I want for my birthday is for you to wake up".

Ms Marsh said it broke her heart.

Mr Marsh was working as a registered nurse when the incident occurred. Picture: GoFundMe
"Still crying about it hours later when I think about it," she wrote.

In an earlier post, Ms Marsh, who has been married for 20 years, said she was overwhelmed by the public support of a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with ongoing medical expenses.

The family say any money raised will go towards Mr Marsh’s rehabilitation. Picture: GoFundMe
"I would also like to thank everyone who donated and shared our story.

When (I'm going to say when, not if) Russ comes home, that money will go towards his rehabilitation and on going medical expenses.

"Once again from the bottom of my heart, Thank you all for your thoughts, prays, donations and share.

To date more than $21,000 has been raised.

