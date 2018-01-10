Son's boasting hits Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the subject of a corruption investigation by police.

LAWYERS representing Israel's Prime Minister have tried to stop audio of his son drunkenly bragging about a controversial gas deal from going public.

In the recording, broadcast by the Israel Television Channel, Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair tells the son of Israeli gas tycoon Kobi Maimon the PM helped advance a $20billion deal in parliament that benefited the tycoon.

Yair Netanyahu and Ori Maimon can be heard talking about strippers and how much money they had spent.

"Bro, you have to spot me. My dad made an awesome deal for your dad, bro,” Yair reportedly said in Hebrew in the recording made in 2015.

"He fought, fought in the Knesset for this, bro.”

He added: "Bro, my dad now arranged for you a $20 billion deal and you can't spot me 400 shekels ($150)?” Yair allegedly later said the money was for a prostitute, according to Haaretz.

Mr Netanyahu's son and his friends were accompanied by a state-funded bodyguard responsible for providing security as they drove from one strip club to another, the report said.

One of Yair's entourage jokes the guard who accompanied them, who was privy to some of the banter, would have to be killed if he left his job.

The audio was released amid police probes into corruption allegations surrounding Mr Netanyahu.

Yossi Cohen, a lawyer for Mr Netanyahu, sent a letter to the channel demanding it withhold the recording.

The Netanyahu family told the channel the recordings were part of a "witch hunt” aimed to bring down the Prime Minister.

Yair later issued an apology, in which he said the remarks did not represent the values he was raised on, adding they were made under the influence of alcohol.

