Sonny Bill Williams checks into same hotel as Warners

IT'S hell in a hallway. Rugby union star Sonny Bill Williams has lobbed up to the same Cape Town hotel that Australian Test vice-captain David Warner, his wife Candice and their two daughters are staying at.

The Australian cricket team is preparing for the third cricket Test against South Africa in an explosive series in which much of the toxic sledging is being slung at Warner - using his wife as a weapon..

Williams is at the Southern Sun The Cullinan hotel with the Auckland Blues Super Rugby team

Back in 2007, the then 22-year-old Candice Falzon was infamously involved in an incident with Sonny Bill in the toilets at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney's beachside eastern suburbs.

She has long regretted it.

But the tryst was allegedly raised last week by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the dressing room stairwell.

The perfectly named de Kock's puerile provocation then led to the flare-up with Warner that was caught on CCTV footage and leaked to the media.

Warner raises his bat after reaching half a century in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Getty

Warner was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and de Kock lost 25 per cent of his pay for the effort.

Warner and the Australians were further infuriated during the second Test match in Port Elizabeth when Sonny Bill Williams masks were handed out at the ground.

Sonny Bill Williams during his time with Canterbury Bulldogs NRL during a recovery session at North Cronulla in 2007.

David and Candice Warner at the 2018 Allan Border Medal in Melbourne last month. Picture: Getty

Cricket South Africa was forced to apologise just a few days ago to the Australian team after Proteas ­officials were pictured posing with grubby fans who were taunting the Warner's family.

The Daily Telegraph contacted Candice via text message in Cape Town.

Candice Warner in 2007 after winning four medals from four events at the NSW endurance championships at Collaroy Beach in Sydney.

She was aware the Auckland Blues were staying in the same hotel but ­declined to comment.

However, the Warners were ­expected to leave overnight on a three-day out-of-town safari with teammates and their families.

Warner was also helping celebrate Candice's birthday in South Africa just days ago, with the top batsman ­declaring on Twitter "Happy birthday to the lady of my life" on March 12.

Sonny Bill's Blues play against the Cape Town Stormers on Sunday when the cricketers will all be back in camp, preparing for the third Test next week in a series that is becoming poisonous.

Warner’s tribute to wife Candice after the sledging incident.