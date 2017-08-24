Songwriting blooms as Rose strikes gold

EMERGE's Calen Le Couteur recently sat down with Brisbane singer-songwriter Georgia Rose to talk about her start in music and her latest single, Lightning Strike

C: What first got you into making music?

G: Probably my earliest memories of hearing my dad play piano around the house. He's played it since he was a little kid and always encouraged my brother and I to make music. I remember sitting on his lap and playing along with him and that evolved to family gatherings where we were always encouraged to perform, then it turned into open mics.

C: What can you tell me about your new single Lightning Strike?

G: Lightning Strike is a song I wrote in the past year. It was inspired by a story of a couple I know and their life span as a couple.

C: Who are some of your influences?

G: Leonard Cohen. I heard a lot of him from my mum. Joni Mitchell and my dad would play Paul Simon on piano a lot. More recently, the beautiful Leanne Harris, some American soul. Of course Hosier, his passion is really cool and inspiring. Bon Iver also inspired a lot of my earlier writing.

C: Who are some of your favourite local bands/musicians?

G: Monique Clare inspires me like crazy, she's so passionate and talented, theoretically trained on cello. The likes of Jordan Merrick who is killing it at the moment.

Adam Kharita who is more of a corporate style but is branching out into the singer-songwriter scene. Graham Moes and his soulful energy and Eddie Mara who's recently branched out as well.

C: Which venues in Queensland stand out to you as favourites?

G: At the top of my list is the Tivoli because of its amazing history, the legends that have been on that stage, also the Old Museum for that same reason the diversity of the music that is actually played there. I love The Triffid, too.

C: Which recent releases have caught your attention?

G: A friend of mine from Melbourne, Didirri, who released this beautiful track called Blind You and it's just been on repeat in my head.

C: Do you have any hobbies out side of music?

G: Outside of music I work as a barista at a local café. I love working there. I've always loved making coffees; I've done it for like six or seven years.

I really like making dream-catchers, making jewellery. A bit of gardening here and there (laughs).

C: What's the best gig you've ever played and why?

G: I'm so fortunate to have had so many wonderful experiences on my own and collaborating with other musicians. The best gig would have to be recently when I got up to for a duet with Lior at The Old Museum, he invited me to sing a duet with him.

C: What's the best gig you've ever been to and why?

G: I've been to Woodfood Folk Festival the past 12 years and I think each one gets better than the last. There was a gig in particular that was in my hometown of Liverpool where I was born. I went back last year and saw a Sofar Sounds gig and this boy group got up and did six-part harmonies and it was just astounding.

C: Do you have any dream venues to be able to perform at?

G: A dream venue would be The Tivoli for sure.. I would also love to play at the Ampitheatre at Woodfood Folk Festival.

C: Do you have any other release plans for 2017?

G: After this single release, I plan to release my debut EP in December. There will be six song which were recorded at my electric guitarists' (Luke Woollett) recording studio Hunting Ground Studios.

C: If you only had two words to describe Lightning Strike, which two words would you use?

G: Narrative and melancholy.