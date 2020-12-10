Son throws shoes, tries to evade police to save father

A 21-year-old Regency Downs man has thrown shoes in a bid to stop police arresting his father (file image).

A 21-year-old Regency Downs man has thrown shoes in a bid to stop police arresting his father (file image).

A SIMPLE vehicle stop turned into a desperate breakaway attempt involving shoe throwing, damaged police cars and a son trying to desperately save his dad by evading police.

When police stopped Rhys Kelly’s car on Carol-Ann Court at Regency Downs on September 8, it was the passenger – his father – police were interested in.

Burchell’s father exited the vehicle, but he was arrested by police, springing the 21-year-old into a series of events that would eventually land him in court.

Appearing in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said Burchell became aggressive after his father was arrested.

The court heard Burchell tried to stand between his father and the police and was warned by officers of his actions.

But his father broke free, and in an attempt to rescue him, Burchell took off in his gold Toyota to help his father evade police.

He drove the vehicle to the end of the street before the duo abandoned the car and took off, causing alarm to local Regency Downs residents.

Police perused the duo, negotiating a fence while Burchell threw running shoes at the police.

Additional policing units were called to the scene and upon apprehending Burchell, he became hostile, and was restrained on the ground before being taken into custody.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said Burchell continued to resist police, kicking the patrol vehicle with force causing damage to the windows and panels.

“The doors couldn’t appropriately close as a result of that,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

He was taken to the police station where he continued to obstruct police.

Burchell was later charged with assaulting a police officer, driving without due care and attention, two charges of obstructing police officers and wilful damage of police property.

Burchell, who is currently unemployed, pleaded guilty to the five charges.

Duty lawyer James Ryan represented Burchell – a father himself of a seven-month-old baby.

“Given his absence of violent history, it does appear to be out of character and aggravated by loyalty to his father,” Mr Ryan said.

Mr Ryan said the assault charge – which involved throwing shoes – didn’t hit any of the officers.

Burchell was convicted and fined $1000 for all offences, with no conviction recorded.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.